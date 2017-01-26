Shia LaBeouf arrested for assault outside NYC museum

US actor Shia LaBeouf during his He Will Not Divide Us livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, in Queens January 24, 2017 as a protest against President Donald Trump. (Photo: TIMOTHY A CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

Actor Shia LaBeouf 's ongoing, livestreamed anti-Trump protest hit a snag Wednesday night after he was arrested for getting into a physical altercation with another man.

The actor, who had been chanting "He will not divide us" into a live camera since Friday's presidential inauguration, was charged with misdemeanor assault after pulling the scarf off an unidentified 25-year-old man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, N.Y. It's not clear what provokted the confrontation.

Police said LaBeouf scratched the man's face, although he refused medical attention.

It's not clear whether the actor has retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

The livestream's website invites passersby to join the 24-hour-a-day, 4-year endeavor and stop by the Museum of the Moving Image "to deliver the words 'He will not divide us' into a camera… repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish." LaBeouf has been a frequent, though not constant presence.

Despite the project's mantra, LaBeouf told the Associated Press that it wasn't technically just about opposing Trump.

“We’re anti-division out here. Everyone’s invited,” LaBeouf said in a Monday interview captured on the video stream. “I’m just saying, ‘Be nice to each other.’”

Contributing: Associated Press

