Shakira, Shakira! Singer to bring world tour to Houston

HOUSTON – Hips don’t lie! Shakira is bringing her world tour to Houston in January.

The twelve-time Grammy Award-winner and international superstar announced her EL DORADO WORLD TOUR will be stopping in Houston at the Toyota Center on Jan. 26, 2018.

“Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world. I can’t wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It's going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!” Shakira said in a statement.

The tour kicks off in November in Cologne, Germany and will travel through Europe and America.

Other Texas stops in January include Dallas and San Antonio.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Shakira’s 11th studio album release, EL DORADO, which hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries. The five-time platinum album, including her already massive global hits - “La Bicicleta,” “Chantaje,” “Me Enamoré,” and “Déjà vu”- currently holds the top spot on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums, marking her sixth No. 1 album on this chart.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

EL DORADO TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE

08 Nov-17 Cologne, Germany

10 Nov-17 Paris, France

11-Nov-17 Luxembourg, Luxembourg

12 Nov-17 Antwerp, Belgium

14-Nov-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 Nov-17 Montpellier, France

17 Nov-17 Bilbao, Spain

19 Nov-17 Madrid, Spain

22 Nov-17 Lisbon, Portugal

23 Nov-17 La Coruña, Spain

25 Nov-17 Barcelona, Spain

28-Nov-17 Lyon, France

30 Nov-17 Munich, Germany

03 Dec-17 Milan, Italy

04 Dec-17 Zurich, Switzerland

09-Jan-18 Orlando, FL Amway Center

11-Jan-18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

12-Jan-18 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

16-Jan-18 Washington, DC Verizon Center

17-Jan-18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena

19-Jan-18 Montreal, Canada Bell Centre

20-Jan-18 Toronto, Canada Air Canada Centre

22-Jan-18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

23-Jan-18 Chicago, IL United Center

26-Jan-18 Houston, TX Toyota Center

28-Jan-18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

29-Jan-18 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

01-Feb-18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

03-Feb-18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

06-Feb-18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

07-Feb-18 San Jose, CA SAP Center

09-Feb-18 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

10-Feb-18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

