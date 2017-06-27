Shakira, Shakira! Singer to bring world tour to Houston

HOUSTON – Hips don’t lie! Shakira is bringing her world tour to Houston in January.
The twelve-time Grammy Award-winner and international superstar announced her EL DORADO WORLD TOUR will be stopping in Houston at the Toyota Center on Jan. 26, 2018.
“Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world. I can’t wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It's going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!” Shakira said in a statement.
The tour kicks off in November in Cologne, Germany and will travel through Europe and America.
Other Texas stops in January include Dallas and San Antonio.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of Shakira’s 11th studio album release, EL DORADO, which hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries. The five-time platinum album, including her already massive global hits - “La Bicicleta,” “Chantaje,” “Me Enamoré,” and “Déjà vu”- currently holds the top spot on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums, marking her sixth No. 1 album on this chart.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.
EL DORADO TOUR DATES:
DATE CITY VENUE
08 Nov-17 Cologne, Germany
10 Nov-17 Paris, France
11-Nov-17 Luxembourg, Luxembourg
12 Nov-17 Antwerp, Belgium
14-Nov-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands
16 Nov-17 Montpellier, France
17 Nov-17 Bilbao, Spain
19 Nov-17 Madrid, Spain
22 Nov-17 Lisbon, Portugal
23 Nov-17 La Coruña, Spain
25 Nov-17 Barcelona, Spain
28-Nov-17 Lyon, France
30 Nov-17 Munich, Germany
03 Dec-17 Milan, Italy
04 Dec-17 Zurich, Switzerland
09-Jan-18 Orlando, FL Amway Center
11-Jan-18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
12-Jan-18 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
16-Jan-18 Washington, DC Verizon Center
17-Jan-18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena
19-Jan-18 Montreal, Canada Bell Centre
20-Jan-18 Toronto, Canada Air Canada Centre
22-Jan-18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
23-Jan-18 Chicago, IL United Center
26-Jan-18 Houston, TX Toyota Center
28-Jan-18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
29-Jan-18 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
01-Feb-18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
03-Feb-18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
06-Feb-18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
07-Feb-18 San Jose, CA SAP Center
09-Feb-18 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
10-Feb-18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs