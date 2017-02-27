Shake Russell to perform at Fitzgerald's in March

Shake Russell is set to perform at Fitzgerald’s on March 18. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - Shake Russell next month is returning to a Houston venue he knows very well.

The Texas singer-songwriter is set to perform at Fitzgerald’s on March 18.

Sara Fitzgerald, owner of Fitzgerald’s, says the performance is a homecoming of sorts, adding that Russell would play upstairs in the venue as early as the ‘70s.

Several of Russell’s songs from his “Songs on the Radio” album were recorded in Houston. He became a fixture at Fitzgerald’s, as well as other Heights- and Montrose-area clubs in the city.

The folk-rock singer has written or co-written hundreds of melodies throughout his career. Songs like “Deep in the West,” “You’ve Got a Lover,” and “Our Kind of Love” have been recorded by artists such as Waylon Jennings, Ricky Skaggs and Clint Black.

Russell is a two-time BMI “Million Air” award winner for Clint Black’s recordings of “Put Yourself in My Shoes” and “One More Payment,” both of which he co-wrote with Black. He is also a four-time recipient of the BMI Writer’s Award. Russell was nominated in 2007 for the Texas Music Awards Best New Song for the “Cowboy Coffee” and was named TMA Entertainer of the Year in 2004, 2008 and 2011.

Tickets for Russell’s show range from $20 to $25 and are available at http://www.fitzlive.com/.

