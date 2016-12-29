KHOU
Serena Williams appears to announce engagement

Nina Mandell, USA TODAY Sports , KHOU 3:01 PM. CST December 29, 2016

Serena Williams ended 2016 with a surprise announcement: If we’re all interpreting her Reddit post correctly, she’s engaged — to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

and r/isaidyes”

Ohanian re-posted Williams’ Reddit on his Facebook page with the simple sentence: “She said yes.” On Reddit, he replied to her thread: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

