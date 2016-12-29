Serena Williams appears to announce engagement

Serena Williams of the United States smiles on the court against Yarolslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan (not pictured) on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

Serena Williams ended 2016 with a surprise announcement: If we’re all interpreting her Reddit post correctly, she’s engaged — to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The post:

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

and r/isaidyes”

Ohanian re-posted Williams’ Reddit on his Facebook page with the simple sentence: “She said yes.” On Reddit, he replied to her thread: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”