'Sense8' fans: You're getting a 2-hour finale next year

The journey continues to one final (or finale) stop for the characters (and fans) of Netflix sci-fi drama Sense8.

A month after announcing the show's cancellation, Netflix revealed that a 2-hour finale will arrive sometime next year.

The big reveal was made in a tweet that included a video with What's Up by 4 Non Blondes playing in the background. "It's happening, ... Tell your cluster," was part of the message.

The series, filmed in more than a dozen countries, revolves around strangers from all over the world who were emotionally connected. Its cast regulars include a core group from Great Britain (Aml Ameen and Tuppence Middleton), India (Tina Desai), Spain (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), South Korea (Doona Bae), Germany (Max Riemelt) and the United States (Brian J. Smith and Jamie Clayton).

Co-creator Lana Wachowski credited the development to the outpouring of support from the series' fans, who complained about the cancellation after two seasons. In a letter shared on social media, Wachowski says: "Improbably, unforseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life. (I could kiss every single one of you.) ... there will be another 2-hour special released next year. After that ... if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know."

She concludes, "Now let's go find out what happens to Wolfgang."

