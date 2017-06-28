See 'Last' trailer for the film Sean Penn, Charlize Theron made as a couple

Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem star in 'The Last Face.' (Photo: Kelly Walsh)

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron may no longer be romantically entangled, but they'll always have The Last Face.

Penn directed his then-girlfriend in the intense drama, which centers on a love affair between a relief worker (Theron) in war-torn Liberia and a relief-aid doctor (Javier Bardem). "I really wish this could translate without the bias of the personal relationship — she is a director's dream," Penn told USA TODAY in 2015, when the two were a couple and he had just finished shooting their film.

The final trailer premieres exclusively at usatoday.com.

The Last Face is available Thursday on DirecTV and debuts in theaters and on demand July 28.

