Security increased for U2, John Legend concerts in Houston

NRG Stadium (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – If you’re going to the John Legend concert Tuesday night, know there are now stricter rules.

The Woodlands Pavilion is banning larger bags and event organizers just met to decide if heightened security is needed.

In addition, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett confirms there will be extra security at Wednesday night's U2 concert at NRG Stadium. The McNee stree entrance will be closed. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to deal with any delays due to the changes.

Bags bigger than a sheet of paper will not be allowed through these gates. That size restriction is in addition to the standard security check already in place at the pavilion.

Related: Manchester concert attack suspect identified

The board for the Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion decided to restrict bags early Tuesday morning.

The board says bag sizes vary per show. The 8½ by 11 inch size restriction falls on the stricter side of the rules.

John Legend was in Dallas Monday night, tweeting this to his 9 million followers before he took the stage:

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

More police officers were sent to patrol the Dallas concert venue. Monday night, fans told us they didn’t mind.

John Legend is known for spreading messages of love and unity through his songs.

Some fans are anticipating the Grammy-winning musician will talk more about the deadly Manchester attack Tuesday night.

© 2017 KHOU-TV