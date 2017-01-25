Scarlett Johansson, French husband Romain Dauriac split after two years

LORDT. Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac are splitting after two years of marriage, according to People and US Weekly.

Johansson, 32, and Dauriac, 34, a French journalist-turned-advertising executive, married secretly in Montana in October 2014, about two years after their relationship began. Their daughter, Rose, 2, was born just before they married.

People reported Wednesday the couple has been separated since summer 2016.

Johansson has always been closed-mouth about her personal life; the news the couple had married didn't become public until months later. Her representatives did not return a message from USA TODAY on Wednesday.

But they were together as recently as December for the grand opening of their Yummy Pop gourmet popcorn shop in the Marais district of Paris.

The couple told the media their collaboration was a "labor of love" and if their "real Vermont cheddar ," "truffle parmesan" and "Canadian maple" recipes turned out to be a hit, they planned to open other shops elsewhere.

Johansson was on her own, and without her wedding ring, at the huge Women's March on Saturday in Washington, D.C ., where she delivered a passionate speech about her support for Planned Parenthood . She also appealed to newly inaugurated President Trump to allow her daughter to grow up in a country that is moving forwards, not backward.

Johansson, who has been lately promoting her voice role in the animated Sing and is filming another Avengers movie, was previously married, from 2008 to 2011, to Ryan Reynolds , who's now married to Blake Lively .

Johansson recently reached out to a 2-year-old Wisconsin girl, who is battling cancer and is named after the actress, to wish her well.

"I’m thinking of you and sending you lots of love and support from New York, and wishing you a speedy recovery,” she said in a video she sent the child's family in Wisconsin Rapids . “Everybody in New York City is thinking of you, including me.”

2017 USA Today