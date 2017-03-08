Scarlett Johansson files for divorce from Romain Dauriac

LORDT. Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY

Scarlett Johansson has filed for divorce from her second husband, French former journalist Romain Dauriac.

On Tuesday, Dauriac's attorney, Harold Myerson, confirmed to the Associated Press that the actress filed a divorce petition in New York earlier in the day.​

The couple announced they'd parted company in January, with People reporting they'd been separated since last summer.

They also co-owned a gourmet popcorn shop in Paris.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

Contributing: Associated Press

