SAPD gets ‘red hot' with Baywatch parody video

SAN ANTONIO – When you think of Baywatch you might think lifeguards, beach, and the classic Hasselhoff.

Well now, the San Antonio Police Department is making you rethink Baywatch entirely with SAWATCH.

SAPD released Episode One of SAWATCH on their Careers Facebook page on June 9. In the episode, the SAWATCH Team gets caught up in some “risky business” when they answer a dispute call at the Texas Salsa Festival. From river barges to motorcycles to Texas salsa, you’ll definitely enjoy this “red hot cheesy spoof.”

The series is a parody of the recently rebooted rescues series and promises “gut-splitting laughs to send you right into the danger zone.”

WATCH EPISODE ONE:

SAPD wrote their company culture is like no other and is using the video as a promotional tool to hire new recruits to the force. The posted ended with “Why not start your RED HOT Career with the SAPD today? You can APPLY NOW by going to www.sapdcareers.com.”

