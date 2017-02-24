San Antonio teen vying for record deal in new show

A San Antonio teen is in a competition to become the next big pop star and score a record deal.

Ian Grey, 15, is part of a new Lifetime show called “The Pop Game.”

Timbaland, a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning producer, is working with Grey and four other young artists in the competition. The winner of the show gets a record contract with Mosely Music Group. The artists compete against each other in various challenges and they train with other big-name artists like Nelly Furtado, Jordin Sparks, and Macy Gray.

"The show was really a boot camp. It was 10 weeks of unexpected performances, training, just overall how to be a better artist," Grey said. "It was very exciting! It kept me on my toes."

Grey said that he always wanted to be a singer. He moved to L.A. to pursue his dreams when he was 12 years old.

"I just poured everything that I had into it," Gray recalled. "My whole transition, my parents were so supportive of everything. I can't really thank them enough for that."

Grey cannot reveal if he's the winner of the show but saidthat getting a record deal is one of his goals.

"My ultimate goal, as a musician, as a song writer, is to have people connect with my music and my lyrics," Grey said. "I know how it feels to find a song that speaks to you in a way that nothing else can, and my biggest honor would be for my music to be that for somebody else."

Grey's first album, Avalanche, was released in October 2016 and is available to download on iTunes and other music downloading applications.

The Pop Game airs on Lifetime on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. central time. The first episode aired this week and is available to watch on Lifetime’s official website.

(© 2017 KENS)