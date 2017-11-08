San Antonio rodeo 2018 entertainment lineup released

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has released their entertainment lineup for next February's event.

The 2018 festivities will be held February 8-25 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum grounds.

Country musician Gary Allen kicks off the two weeks of entertainment February 8. Other county acts such as Rascal Flatts and Alan Jackson are headlining rodeo nights.

Brad Paisley plays back-to-back evenings the last week of the rodeo.

Rock bands such as Foreigner and Goo Goo Dolls will also make appearances at the rodeo. Casting Crowns headlines Faith and Family Night.

The Stock Show & Rodeo has several nights yet to be announced, promising more entertainment acts will be added to the lineup in the future.

Tickets are now on sale via the SA Rodeo App, at the Rodeo Ticket Office at the AT&T Center, through ticketmaster.com., or by phone at (877) 637-6336.

