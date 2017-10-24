San Antonio native to pen TV sitcom

ABC is about to give the world a glimpse at life growing up in San Antonio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, TV writer Mike Schur is producing a family sitcom for the network based on the family and life of author and San Antonio native Shea Serrano.

Serrano, a staff writer for The Ringer, has penned two New York Times Best Sellers, including this year's Basketball (And Other Things).

Schur currently has two shows in production, NBC's The Good Place and Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He'll serve as executive producer for the new show, and Serrano will write the pilot and co-produce.

Serrano tweeted about the news, saying he "got tired of waiting for there to me more mexicans on TV."

got tired of waiting for there to be more mexicans on TV so i asked @KenTremendous to help me try & make a family sitcom for ABC about them pic.twitter.com/0DptymroRQ — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 21, 2017

