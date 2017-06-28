Salt-and-pepper Steve Carell jokes about achieving silver fox status

There it is. (Photo: VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images)

Watch out, George Clooney: There's a new fantastic Mr. Silver Fox in town. But as Jimmy Fallon found out on The Tonight Show Tuesday, the commotion over Steve Carell's salt-and-pepper hair has not gone to his head.

"You're a stud muffin, and I told you I liked your look," Fallon told his guest. "I go, 'Dude, I like your look' backstage and you were very humble. You go, 'Thank you very much. It's just, what? It's gray hair — big deal.'"

But Fallon isn't the only one feeling some type of way. Photos of the actor's gray-haired mane went viral last week causing people to stop and pay attention. Entertainment news outlets also noticed as Fallon mentioned when showing a handsome photo of the Despicable Me 3 voice actor. "Bazaar said, 'Nothing will prepare you for these hot photos of Steve Carell. Silver fox alert!'" Fallon shared, adding, "HuffPost says, 'Move over, Clooney. Steve Carell is our favorite silver fox now.'" So how has The Office actor's new status changed his life? Carell joked that he now attends silver fox meetings and sports a bracelet confirming he is indeed a "Hunk of man meat." Oh, right and there's one more bonus. "My wife finally said she's in love with me," he joked. "I'm very excited." Time to upgrade Michael Scott's "World's Best Boss" mug to "World's Hottest Boss."

