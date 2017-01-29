SAG Awards 2017: Who is on the winners list?

Hollywood's top talent celebrated the year's best acting at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The night's winners (in bold) and nominees:
MOVIES
Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
WINNER: Denzel Washington, Fences
Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Supporting actor
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Supporting actress
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Cast
Captain Fantastic
Fences
WINNER: Hidden Figures
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
TELEVISION
Actor in a TV movie or miniseries
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Actress in a TV movie or miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Actress in a drama series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Actress in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Ensemble in a drama series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
WINNER: Stranger Things
Westworld
Ensemble in a comedy series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
WINNER: Orange Is the New Black
Veep
Life achievement award
Lily Tomlin
