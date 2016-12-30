Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in Times Square elevator, tweets through it

Ryan Seacrest poses on the red carpet for the Z-100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, December 9, 2016 in New York. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH, This content is subject to copyright.)

It was not a Good Morning for Ryan Seacrest.

The media personality, who will reprise his role as host for this year’s Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, experienced technical difficulties on the way to an interview with Good Morning America Friday.

"Hi, from underneath the ball in Times Square," the former American Idol host said in an Instagram video. "We’re stuck in the elevator, everybody! We’re supposed to be on Good Morning America, but we can’t get there, so ring the alarm."

"How did you spend your final moments of 2016? Well, with my favorite family! Happy New Year!" Seacrest joked, panning the camera around the elevator as staff attempted to establish contact with the control room.

Fortunately, the New York City Fire Department rescued the group in time for Seacrest to make it to the show. The host thanked the department on social media and later joked on GMA that he may opt for the stairs during Saturday's New Year's Eve telecast.

Jokes aside, that’s probably not a bad idea.