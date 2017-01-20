Royal Will, Kate, George, Charlotte returning to live in London

Prince William Duchess Kate with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Christmas Day service outside London. (Photo: ANDREW MATTHEWS, AFP/Getty Images)

Prince George is returning to live in London where his many fans might catch a glimpse of the little prince on his way to school this fall after he turns 4 this summer.

Of course, he's not going to be on his own: Kensington Palace confirmed Friday that his parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, are returning from their country retreat in Norfolk to live full-time in their sprawling Apartment 1A at the palace.

The Cambridges have been mostly living at Amner Hall on the royal Sandringham estate, about two hours northeast of London by train, because Will has been working as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance service.

Now, after two years, the 34-year-old is giving up that job this summer to take up increased royal duties as his nonagenarian grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, cut back on their engagements.

"From this autumn, the Duke and Duchess will increasingly base their family at Kensington Palace," the statement said. "As they have in recent years, Their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of The Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London.

"Prince George will begin school in London in September and Princess Charlotte will also go to nursery and eventually school in London as well."

Royal reporters and fans in London now are speculating on which school George will attend, perhaps the one William attended as a child in Notting Hill, the Wetherby School, or a new one closer to the palace.

Will issued a statement about the change of digs, saying it had been a "huge privilege" to fly with the ambulance service and that it would "add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come." He also thanked the people of East Anglia for letting him "get on with the job" whenever he turned up in the community or in local hospitals.

"I have loved being part of a team of professional, talented people that save lives every day," he said. "My admiration for our country's medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger."

