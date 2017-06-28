Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcome baby boy

It's a boy for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham!
The engaged couple welcomed their little one on Saturday, June 24, the model revealed via her Instagram Wednesday.
“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham - 8.8lbs," wrote Huntington-Whitely, posting a sweet black and white shot of her hand holding her baby's, noting his birth weight was 8.8 lbs.
Whitely, 30, announced her pregnancy in February, and shots surfaced of her glam baby shower in May.
She and Statham, 49, have been together nearly seven years and announced their engagement in January of 2016. This is their first child.
