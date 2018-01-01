Roseanne clarifies retirement tweet, says she's taking a break from Twitter - not TV

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 10: Actress Roseanne Barr attends The Paley Center For Media's 2014 PaleyFest Icon Award announcement at The Paley Center for Media on March 10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2014 Getty Images)

Roseanne Barr is clarifying a tweet she posted Friday that said she was fed up and retiring after a Twitter feud.

The actress, who is scheduled to return to TV in late March, tweeted the follow-up message Saturday, which explained she was retiring from Twitter, not TV, and deleted it shortly after.

"I'm going to step back from Twitter for a while-if you want me, DM me-for EMERGENCY reasons only-I resign from twitter for a while, for those who misunderstood me, I am NOT resigning from TV, just social media 4 a bit. thanks," she wrote.

Barr's outburst Friday followed a series of earlier angry tweets from her and other Trump supporters. They praised the president while bashing liberals, former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Barr has been a Trump supporter on Twitter for some time. She said she voted for Trump to "shake up" the status quo.

Whether Barr followed through on a retirement from TV or not, it probably wouldn't have affected the revival of her classic sitcom Roseanne, which is scheduled to premiere on ABC on March 27, as the final studio taping of the nine-episode season took place two weeks ago.

Her tweets, however, could make for some intriguing promotional interviews leading up to the launch.

