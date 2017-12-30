Roseanne Barr threatens to retire in huff over Twitter feuding with liberals

Roseanne Barr attends the world premiere of documentary: 'Roseanne For President!' during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival) (Photo: Cindy Ord, 2015 Getty Images)

Roseanne Barr, who is scheduled to return to TV in late March, announced on Twitter Friday that she's fed up and retiring. Maybe.

" i won't be censored or silence chided or corrected and continue to work. I retire right now. I've had enough. bye!— Roseanne Barr," read one of her tweets.

Even if Barr follows through on her retirement threat, it shouldn't affect the revival of her classic sitcom Roseanne, which is scheduled to premiere on ABC on March 27. The final studio taping of the nine-episode season took place two weeks ago.

Nevertheless, her tweets could make for some intriguing promotional interviews leading up to the launch.

Barr's outburst Friday followed a series of earlier angry tweets from her and other Trump supporters. They praised the president while bashing liberals, former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Barr has been a Trump supporter on Twitter for some time. She said she voted for Trump to "shake up" the status quo. She also believes he's "draining the swamp," likes Jews and is going after child sex traffickers. "let's help to awaken our leftist brothers and sisters about child sex trafficking in America and the world, and how our @Potus is battling it like no Pres b4 him-send links, thanks!"

Responding to a recent poll finding that Obama and Clinton remain the two most-admired public figures, she tweeted on Dec. 26 that they had "killed more innocent people than anyone else in US history."

Barr seemed to be responding to tweets critical of her views, but most of the people on her feed or that she retweeted were admiring, such as one from fellow Hollywood conservative, actor James Woods.

Nevertheless, something set her off so on Friday she struck back with her "I'm-outta-here" tweet. Always a kidder, Barr declared she's not kidding this time:

"do not expect to hear anything more from me. Its a waste of time to oppose fascists here. bye!"

She said she would not play "the game" anymore. It's not clear what she meant.

And she tweeted that fans of Clinton have threatened her. She appropriated the #MeToo hashtag to solicit others of like mind.

It appeared the tweets had been deleted by early Friday evening.

So is this the last we'll ever hear from Barr? A message from USA TODAY to her rep was not returned.

Maybe she only means she's retiring from social media. Eventually on Friday, she posted a new tweet with a slightly less hostile tone.

"shabbbat shalom, earth's ppl!"

The nine-episode revival of Roseanne, a groundbreaking hit sitcom when it first ran on ABC from 1989 to 1997, is to be set in the present and feature the original cast, headed by Barr, who plays the title character.

Returning characters and actors included Roseanne's husband, Dan (John Goodman); daughters Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson); son, D.J. (Michael Fishman); and sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). Sarah Chalke, who took over the role of Becky later in Roseanne's nine-season run, will return in a different role.

ABC did not immediately return a message from USA TODAY seeking comment.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM