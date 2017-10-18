Ron Howard announces new Star Wars film will be called 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

FILE PHOTO: AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Ron Howard speaks onstage at the Nat Geo Further Base Camp at SXSW 2017 - Day 3 on March 12, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for National Geographic, 2017 Getty Images)

Ron Howard has been working hard since taking over the standalone Han Solo "Star Wars" movie in June and he says he's finally wrapping up production. The veteran director announced on Tuesday that the movie's name will be "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

In a video he posted on Twitter, he said, "I hope you've enjoyed the pictures that I've been sharing, pictures that I've been taking from the set of -- can we even say the name of the movie?" Chewbacca brought over a sign that said the title of the film and Howard added, "I'll see you next year."

Howard, who is an Oscar winner, replaced directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were dismissed from the film Tuesday after four months of principal photography.

The film, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the "Star Wars" character made famous by Harrison Ford, is slated to be Lucasfilm's second anthology film, following last year's hit "Rogue One."

"Solo" is set to for release on May 25, 2018.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

