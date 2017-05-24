Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood has lung lesion successfully removed

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones in Santiago de Chile, Chile, in February 2016. (Photo: ELVIS GONZALEZ, EPA)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesperson for Ronnie Wood says the Rolling Stones guitarist has had a lung lesion successfully removed and is expected to make a full recovery.

Wood, who turns 70 next week, said in a statement that he is grateful to doctors who found the lesion in its early stages.

He is not expected to require further treatment and the procedure will not affect the Stones' upcoming tour, which kicks off in Europe in September.

Wood joined the Rolling Stones in 1975.

The "world's greatest rock band" released their first studio album in 11 years, Blue & Lonesome, in November, eight months after their historic free concert in Cuba and the opening of The Rolling Stones: Exhibitionism, a vast interactive multimedia exhibit covering 20,000 square feet of London's high-culture Saatchi Gallery with five decades of Stones history.

