Robin Thicke, girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting a baby

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke, pictured in October 2016, are expecting a baby, Geary said Thursday. (Photo: Jerod Harris, Getty Images)

Robin Thicke is going to be a dad again.

The R&B crooner and his model girlfriend, April Love Geary, announced their baby news with a sonogram picture posted to Geary's Instagram account Thursday.

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" wrote Geary.

Alan, of course, refers to Robin's late father, who died in December at age 69 from a ruptured aorta.

Thicke, 40, and Geary, 22, first stepped out together publicly at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015. (And no, they're not bothered by their 18-year age gap.)

Thicke separated from his wife Paula Patton in Feburary 2014. Patton filed for divorce that October. Their divorce was finalized in March 2015.

Thicke and Patton have a 7-year-old son together, Julian. Earlier this year they were engulfed in a bitter custody battle.

Geary also shared a picture of her growing baby bump Thursday.

