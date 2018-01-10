Robert De Niro in expletive-laced anti-Trump tirade at films gala

Robert De Niro addresses National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, in New York, on January 9, 2018 DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY IMAGES FOR NATIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW)

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) -- Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama "The Post" took a bow at a politically charged National Board of Review Awards where Robert De Niro lambasted President Trump with an expletive-laden tirade and Meryl Streep took a moment in an awards season rife with gender politics to praise the men who have been her mentors and collaborators.

It was already decided that Tuesday night's gala at Cipriani's in midtown Manhattan would belong to "The Post." The National Board of Review announced the winners last month, with "The Post" taking best picture, best actress for Streep and best actor for Tom Hanks. But given that the film was unexpectedly shut out at Sunday's Golden Globes, Streep, Spielberg and Hanks were able to trot out the speeches they might have given days earlier.

"The men, I just think we can get through this moment," said Streep, referring to the "Me Too" moment and sexual harassment scandals that have coursed through Hollywood. "Here's the main thing I don't want to go away: the danger of making movies. How far you have to push stuff. How physically, emotionally dangerous it can be. How much we really need to trust each other. I don't want that to go away because that's where art lives."

Streep has been a prominent voice regarding gender equality in Hollywood following the fallout of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, who distributed numerous Streep films. She's among the several hundred women in the entertainment industry who have banded together in an initiative dubbed Time's Up, to promote gender equality among Hollywood executives.

Streep concluded her remarks by quoting her character, Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, who strides forward at a crucial moment in the male-dominated 1970s newspaper industry to publish the Pentagon Papers in "The Post." ''And the time's up so let's go girls," said Streep. "Let's go, let's go, let's go."

But Streep also sounded some more optimistic notes about gender relations in Hollywood. The relationship of "The Post" between Graham and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), she said, typified her working experience "in my 40 years making movies."

MORE: Read the full story at CBSNEWS.com

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.