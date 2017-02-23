Rihanna named Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year

The singer has been named 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year. She'll head to the campus in Boston on Tuesday to accept the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award.
The announcement cited Rihanna's charitable work including helping to build a breast cancer screening and treatment center in Barbados, where the singer is from. “She has also created the
The singer has been busy recently, celebrating her 29th birthday this past Monday. She is also expanding her acting career, appearing on the final season of Bates Motel on A&E and in next year's highly-anticipated Ocean's 8, alongside
Rihanna is not the first honoree from the world of pop culture. Actor
