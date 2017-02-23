Rihanna named Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year

Rihanna-Concert-26 (Photo: KHOU)

Rihanna may not have won at this year's Grammy Awards, but she's winning with the Ivy League.

The singer has been named 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year. She'll head to the campus in Boston on Tuesday to accept the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award.

The announcement cited Rihanna's charitable work including helping to build a breast cancer screening and treatment center in Barbados, where the singer is from. “She has also created the Clara Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program (named for her grandmother and grandfather) for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries," Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter said in the announcement. "And supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multi-year campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

The singer has been busy recently, celebrating her 29th birthday this past Monday. She is also expanding her acting career, appearing on the final season of Bates Motel on A&E and in next year's highly-anticipated Ocean's 8, alongside Sandra Bullock , Cate Blanchett and more. Rihanna also took an HIV test alongside Britain's Prince Harry in Barbados to raise awareness on World AIDS Day as part of her philanthropic work.

Rihanna is not the first honoree from the world of pop culture. Actor James Earl Jones and tennis player Arthur Ashe are both former recipients.

