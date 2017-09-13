Reports: Tyler Perry leaves $500 tip at San Antonio restaurant

Tyler Perry left a $500 tip at a restaurant at the Pearl earlier this week, according to posts on social media. (Photo: Instagram and Facebook, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Filmmaker Tyler Perry left a $500 tip for a waitress at Green Vegetarian Cuisine this week, according to reports on social media.

The restaurant posted a selfie on Instagram with Perry and Janet Jackson.

#waybackwednesday to YESTERDAY when @janetjackson and @tylerperry came by Green! Thanks for coming! A post shared by Green Vegetarian (@greenvegetarian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Facebook user "Louieville Slugger" posted a photo of the receipt, saying his "wife was blessed at work."

It shows a $500 tip left for a $27 tab.

"Thank you Lord for always watching over our family, and thank you Tyler Perry... What an awesome day," the post reads.

