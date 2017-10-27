KHOU
Reports: Simon Cowell taken to hospital after falling at his London home

Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY , KHOU 1:38 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was taken by ambulance to a hospital after falling at his London home Friday, People and The Hollywood Reportersaid Friday.

A rep for Cowell, 58, told the outlets that he was outfitted with a neck brace after suffering a "bad fall" and was undergoing tests at a hospital.

It's unclear whether he'll recover quickly enough to take part in Saturday's live episode of his other reality show, ITV's X Factor U.K.

USA TODAY has reached out to Cowell's representative for comment.

