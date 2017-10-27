Reports: Simon Cowell taken to hospital after falling at his London home

Simon Cowell, right, seated next to Heidi Klum, will be a judge for three more seasons on NBC's 'America's Got Talent.' (Photo: Trae Patton, NBC)

America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was taken by ambulance to a hospital after falling at his London home Friday, People and The Hollywood Reportersaid Friday.

A rep for Cowell, 58, told the outlets that he was outfitted with a neck brace after suffering a "bad fall" and was undergoing tests at a hospital.

It's unclear whether he'll recover quickly enough to take part in Saturday's live episode of his other reality show, ITV's X Factor U.K.

USA TODAY has reached out to Cowell's representative for comment.

