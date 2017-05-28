KHOU
Reports: Miranda Kerr marries Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel

Bryan Alexander , USA TODAY , KHOU 9:36 PM. CDT May 28, 2017

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr married Snapchat CEO and founder Evan Spiegel tied the knot Saturday in an intimate ceremony, People.com and E! News reported.

The nuptials took place in Spiegel's backyard with around 40 guests, according to People.

Kerr, 34, posted news of her engagement to the billionaire Spiegel, 26, in July on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of her engagement ring and the caption, "I said, 'Yes!!!'

 

I said yes!!! ❤️😍❤️😍❤️

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

This will be Kerr's second marriage and Spiegel's first. Kerr and British actor Orlando Bloom were married for six years but split in 2013. They have one son, Flynn.

Bloom is starring as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales which opened this weekend.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


