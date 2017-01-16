Reports: Kim Kardashian shares scary details from Paris robbery with police

In a police report published in French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Kim Kardashian has shared her chilling account of being robbed in Paris. ABC and NBC News say they have confirmed the authenticity of the report.

According to the first-person account, the attack took place at a luxury apartment hotel on rue Tronchet on Oct. 3. Kardashian said she was in her room by herself working on her computer when she heard noises at the door. No one answered when she asked if anyone was there, so she called her bodyguard at 2:56 a.m.

Through the sliding door, Kardashian saw two hooded men — one in a ski map with a jacket that said "Police" on it, and one with ski goggles — plus the night receptionist, who was tied up, she said in the report, which was translated into French for the news site and then back into English.

The man with ski goggles asked for her $4 million ring; she directed him to the nightstand when he threatened her with a gun. He demanded to see the rest of her jewelry and took a number of expensive pieces, including two Cartier diamond bracelets, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a gold Rolex watch.

“They (caught) me and took me to the lobby. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath,” Kardashian said in the statement, which she gave police hours after the incident. “Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. ... They strapped me with plastic cables … taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, specifically in my bathtub,” the reality star told police.

“I realized that they were a bit young because of the way they strapped me,” she said, explaining that she was eventually able to get the tape and cables off herself. The report ends with Kardashian asking to return to the USA on a private plane to be with her children.

So far, 10 people have been charged with tying up Kardashian and stealing approximately $10 million worth of her jewelry.

2017 USA Today