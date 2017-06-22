Reports: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hire a surrogate to carry 3rd baby

Soon, there could be another little Kardashian-West to coo over.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, already the parents of two (North, 4, and Saint, 18 months) and longing for a third, have hired a surrogate to help make it happen, because Kardashian's doctors strongly advised her not to go through a third pregnancy.

According to People and E! Online, unnamed sources in the know say the couple paid a surrogacy agency nearly $70,000 to find a surrogate, who will be paid about $45,000 for 10 months of carrying a pregnancy, with a bonus of $5,000 for each possible twin or triplet child.

This news broke Wednesday, the same day Kardashian's first makeup line, KKW Beauty, launched and then promptly sold out of her Crème Contour & Highlight Kit.

If you've been keeping up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you already know Kim was considering surrogacy because she's talked about it on the show. She wanted a third baby anyway, and her yen grew only stronger in the wake of her traumatic experience as the victim of an armed robbery in Paris last October.

"I've come to the conclusion that I can't carry another one," Kardashian told her mother, Kris Jenner, on the show. "So now I want to explore surrogacy."

A third pregnancy was not in the cards for Kardashian: She suffered from placenta accreta in her first pregnancy, a painful and potentially life-threatening condition that makes giving birth difficult because the placenta is attached too deeply to the uterine wall.

Kardashian detailed on her blog how her doctor had to insert his arm inside her to scrape the placenta from her womb after delivering her first baby.

"How disgusting and painful!!! My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before," she wrote. "It was the most painful experience of my life!"

Kardashian's recent discussions on the show about her desire for another baby have also involved her sister, Khloé, who offered to act as a surrogate until they went to a fertility specialist who found Khloe has fertility problems of her own.

Chrissy Teigen also offered to act as Kim's surrogate, telling Access Hollywood that she would do it in "a heartbeat."

“I really enjoyed the pregnancy process," said Teigen, 30, and a new mom herself.

