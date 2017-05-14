Reports: Katy Perry in talks to judge on 'American Idol' revival

Pop star Katy Perry (Photo: USA TODAY)

Is the Bon Appetit singer going to be served her meals at the judges' table? TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter write that Katy Perry is in talks to join the judging panel at the revived American Idol.

Idol, which sang goodbye on Fox, is going to debut on ABC next spring and air Sunday nights. There are reports that Ryan Seacrest — who was just tapped to co-host Live With Kelly — will return as the singing competition's MC. ABC is expected to share more details about Idol, including the Perry news, at the network's upfront presentation Tuesday.

If Perry does appear on Idol, it won't be her first time judging a singing competition: She previously was a judge on U.K.'s X Factor.

Indeed, in 2010, Perry watched a then-16-year-old Niall Horan audition, and told him, "I think you're adorable and have charisma, (but) you need more experience." In fact, it was Perry's third "Yes" that let Horan make it to the next round of X Factor, before he joined One Direction and then released music as a solo artist.

