KHOU
Close

Reports: Jessica Chastain is a married woman

Carly Mallenbaum , USA TODAY , KHOU 10:20 PM. CDT June 11, 2017

Jessica Chastain has said "I do" in Italy, People, Vogue and E! report.

The actress, 40, tied the knot Saturday with her longtime Italian love, fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 34.

According to People, the reception was in Northern Italy, at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi. A-list guests included Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Edgar Ramirez.

 

So happy to be together on your birthday! ❤ Thankful for real life. ❤

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

Though the couple has been together for years, Chastain has kept her relationship relatively private, only sharing a few shots of her boyfriend on Instagram. “Gian Luca and I have been together for such a long time, we’re in it for the long haul,” Chastain told USA TODAY last year.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories