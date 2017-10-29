Report: 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley marries Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause (L) and Justin Hartley at the Eighth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2017 Getty Images)

This Is Us star Justin Hartley and The Young and the Restless actress Chrishell Stause have tied the knot, according to People

After getting engaged in 2016, the couple married in an outdoor ceremony Saturday, Stause appeared to confirm on Twitter where she changed her last name to Hartley this weekend. .

Hartley, 40, who plays troubled actor Kevin Pearson in the NBC family drama This Is Us, also appeared in Young and the Restless. Stause, 36, is a daytime soap star, having also had longtime roles in Days of Our Lives and All My Children.

Stause wore a Monique Lhuillier dress and guests included Hartley's co-stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz.and Chris Sullivan, reports People.

