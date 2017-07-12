Report: Quentin Tarantino's next film focuses on 'Manson Family' murders

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Honoree Quentin Tarantino, wearing Gucci attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for LACMA, 2014 Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino is preparing his next movie project centering on notorious cult leader Charles Manson and his murderous followers.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety report Tarantino's untitled film project will have a unique take on the horrifying "Manson Family" murders of 1969.

Tarantino, who will direct, is putting the final touches on the script, according to THR. Major stars such as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have been approached for roles with plans to shoot the film in 2018.

Manson has been serving nine life sentences at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, Calif., for orchestrating a bloody crime spree executed by his "family" of followers in July and August 1969 that included five murders at the California home of director Roman Polanski.

Among the victims was Polanski's pregnant wife, actress Sharon Tate.

THR says Tate's story would be one of the main plots for the Tarantino project.

It's the first film drawn from real life for the two-time Oscar-winning director, known for his bloody style of storytelling in films such as The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction.

