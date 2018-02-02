Report: James Franco was digitally scrubbed from the 'Vanity Fair' Hollywood cover

Actor James Franco attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner Image, 2018 Getty Images)

James Franco was removed last-minute from the prestigious cover of Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Portfolio issue in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, according to industry trade publication The Hollywood Reporter.

Franco sat for an Annie Leibovitz photo shoot and interview and was to be featured in the magazine, according to THR.

But the actor was removed from the cover digitally at the last minute due to the allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced in the wake of his Golden Globe best actor win for The Disaster Artist.

A Vanity Fair spokesperson confirmed Franco's absence from the issue with a statement: "We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him."

Following Franco's appearance at the Golden Globes, the Los Angeles Times featured a report leveling multiple accusations of misconduct by the actor.

In interviews with late-night show hosts Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert, Franco denied the veracity of the claims against him.

A representative for Franco did not respond immediately for comment from USA TODAY.

