Remembering Mary Tyler Moore: Her best quotes on comedy (and life)

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday at 80, built a legendary career with her performances on The Dick Van Dyke Show and her 1970s sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which blazed a trail for women in comedy while reflecting their changing roles in society. Moore was involved in many other TV and film projects over her long career, though none came close to those heights. A sampling from her interviews with USA TODAY:

On creating the iconic Mary Richards character for The Mary Tyler Moore Show:

The writers "got to know me, and, on that, they went to work," she said in 2002. "I was probably very close to Mary Richards" in personality. "And they never sacrificed character for the sake of a laugh."

On viewers staying in on Saturdays to watch:

“I've heard throughout the years from people who say they made a point never to go on a date on Saturday night, so they could" see the show. . "A lot of women who didn't have a date were thrilled, because they felt normal, that they were with Mary and Rhoda, who didn't have dates, either."

On working with friend and co-star Valerie Harper, who played best friend Rhoda Morgenstern:

"Almost any scene we ever did, we could look into each other's eyes and be comforting or uplifting for each other," she told reporters in 2013. "Just thinking back to some of those moments, those visuals, looking in your eyes. Now, you're starting to cry," Moore said, looking at Harper. ("I know!" said Harper.).

On the show's enduring appeal:

"A lot of subjects that our writers took on were new. They hadn't been seen 105 times as, at this point, I think a lot of situation comedies, especially, are down at the bottom of the bucket and they're looking for some stuff that hasn't been already seen. So, we came in at a very good time."

On her autobiography, After All, which recounts both her acting triumphs and struggles, including diabetes, alcoholism and tragic family deaths:

"That is part of what writing the book is about. Showing other people that you can have faults and weaknesses and pain, and still go on," she told USA TODAY in 1995. "I've gotten gratifying feedback from women like myself who denied their alcoholism for so long because they were so ladylike and all-American. In my admission, they were free to take a long look at themselves."

On returning to a live studio audience with guest appearances on Fox's That '70s Show, taped in the same studio as The Mary Tyler Moore Show:

“It’s the sound of laughter,” she said in 2006. “That’s what I miss more than anything.”

From other sources:

On the appeal of The Mary Tyler Moore Show:

The show “was written honestly," she told Larry King in 2002. "There was never any manufactured laugh. There was never compromising of character.”

On her youthful career ambitions, from a 1997 interview with the Archive of American Television:

“I knew at a very early age what I wanted to do. Some people refer to it as indulging in my instincts and artistic bent. I call it just showing off, which was what I did from about three years of age on,” she says. “My grandfather once said, having watched me one entire afternoon, prancing and leaping and cavorting, ‘This child will either end up on stage or in jail.’ Fortunately, I took the easy route.”

On roles she sought in her career (from After All):

“Looking back on it, I realize that I have always chosen work that challenges me, because if I don’t go in to work a little scared, I don’t have any interest in it."

