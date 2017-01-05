R&B singer Trey Songz slips away from court hearing

Detroit police booking mugshot of R&B artist Trey Songz. whose real name is Tremaine Neverson. Neverson was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Photo: Detroit Police Department via Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT — R&B singer Trey Songz pulled off a disappearing act in a Detroit courthouse Thursday morning, where he appeared for allegedly punching a Detroit police officer after a concert last month.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was scheduled to have a probable cause hearing at 8:30 a.m. ET on the second floor of the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice before 36th District Judge Lydia Adams. The media was held downstairs until 8:25 am. When an officer took reporters to the courtroom, the 32-year-old singer was gone.

In a courthouse where hearings are often delayed for hours, the judge took the case early. No one would explain why. The judge told the news media she couldn't talk to reporters. A court clerk asked the media to leave the courtroom, which was locked prior to reporters being escorted there.

Songz, meanwhile, was long gone, his public hearing held essentially in private. His bond was continued.

His next appearance is set for Feb. 10 when a preliminary examination will be held to determine whether he should stand trial on a felony charge of assault on a police officer causing injury and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.

There were three SUVs outside the courthouse waiting for him Thursday. No one saw him leave the courthouse.

Adding to the confusion, the court docket indicated that he wouldn't be here. His appearance had been waived. But Songz, who lives in Disputanta, Va., did show. And nobody saw him.

Songz was arrested in his dressing room after a Dec. 28 performance at Joe Louis Arena when he punched a sergeant in the head, Detroit police said. Police had gone to the singer's dressing room after some mayhem on stage that happened near the end of the show.

According to police, near the end of his performance at about 10 p.m., Songz had thrown things off the stage, including a microphone stand that hit and injured a cameraman. The injured man wanted to file a report, so police were notified and followed up with the artist.

The incident in Detroit came days after Black Entertainment Television reported on a Snapchat video the singer released about getting kicked out of the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino near Washington, D.C., in early December. In the video, he said he and his crew were kicked out of the casino, but he didn't say why, BET reported.

Songz, a contemporary R&B singer, songwriter and producer debuted in 2005 and had five albums that reached the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart in the first 10 years of his career, according to Billboard. He's been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. And he's also played a prominent acting role in the films "Texas Chainsaw 3D" and "Baggage Claim," among others, according to the Internet Movie Database.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office, the decision to hold Songz' court hearing earlier than scheduled was made by the 36th District Court, not the prosecutor's office.