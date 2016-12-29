R&B artist Trey Songz arrested after onstage outburst injures police officer

DETROIT — R&B artist Trey Songz flipped out Wednesday night at the end of his set in
It happened near at the end of his performance, at about 11:30 p.m. during The Big Show at the Joe, which Trey Songz headlined with
"He was told his set was over, that he would have to get off the stage," Detroit Police Officer Dan Donakowski said. "At which time, he became irate and started throwing objects (from) the stage; speakers, microphones, anything he could get his hands on."
Police approached the stage and "tried to calm" the artist, whose real name is
"One of our sergeants was struck in the head with an object," Donakowski said. "He suffered a concussion. He was treated and released at a local hospital."
Neverson was arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing, as well as malicious destruction of property.
His verified Twitter account retweeted a video showing the performer jump into the audience at the end of the set before returning to the stage.
Black Entertainment Television reported Monday on a Snapchat video Trey Songz released about getting kicked out of the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino in
"Hey this is Trey Songz in D.C. with a special message for the (expletive) police. (Expletive) y'all. (Expletive) the police. (Expletive) the MGM. (Expletive) all y'all," he said in the video.
Trey Songz, a contemporary R&B singer, songwriter and producer debuted in 2005 and had five albums that reached the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart in the first 10 years of his career, according to Billboard. He's been nominated for multiple
In the latest Instagram post (which includes language some may find objectionable) Wednesday before his arrest, Trey Songz posted a photo of himself in front of a mirror with the message, "You become your own reputation unfairly or not..."
His publicists didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs