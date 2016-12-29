R&B artist Trey Songz arrested after onstage outburst injures police officer

Trey Songz performs onstage at the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards brought to you by Samsung Galaxy at The Wiltern on July 27, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Angela Weiss, Getty Images for Variety)

DETROIT — R&B artist Trey Songz flipped out Wednesday night at the end of his set in Joe Louis Arena in downtown Detroit, getting arrested after throwing things, and causing a head injury to a police officer, police said.

It happened near at the end of his performance, at about 11:30 p.m. during The Big Show at the Joe, which Trey Songz headlined with Chris Brown and others.

"He was told his set was over, that he would have to get off the stage," Detroit Police Officer Dan Donakowski said. "At which time, he became irate and started throwing objects (from) the stage; speakers, microphones, anything he could get his hands on."

Police approached the stage and "tried to calm" the artist, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson , 32, of Petersburg, Va.

"One of our sergeants was struck in the head with an object," Donakowski said. "He suffered a concussion. He was treated and released at a local hospital."

Neverson was arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing, as well as malicious destruction of property.

His verified Twitter account retweeted a video showing the performer jump into the audience at the end of the set before returning to the stage.

Black Entertainment Television reported Monday on a Snapchat video Trey Songz released about getting kicked out of the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino in Washington, D.C . earlier this month. He says in the video that he and his crew were kicked out of the casino, but he doesn't say why, BET reports.

"Hey this is Trey Songz in D.C. with a special message for the (expletive) police. (Expletive) y'all. (Expletive) the police. (Expletive) the MGM. (Expletive) all y'all," he said in the video.

Trey Songz, a contemporary R&B singer, songwriter and producer debuted in 2005 and had five albums that reached the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart in the first 10 years of his career, according to Billboard. He's been nominated for multiple Grammy awards . And he's also played a prominent acting role in the films "Texas Chainsaw 3D" and "Baggage Claim," among others, according to the Internet Movie Database.

In the latest Instagram post (which includes language some may find objectionable) Wednesday before his arrest, Trey Songz posted a photo of himself in front of a mirror with the message, "You become your own reputation unfairly or not..."

His publicists didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.