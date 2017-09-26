Rapper B.o.B. starts GoFundMe to prove that the earth is flat

(Photo: GoFundMe)

(WVEC) -- Is the world round or flat? The textbook answer is round, of course, but rapper B.o.B has launched a GoFundMe to prove otherwise.

In January of last year, B.o.B tweeted a picture of himself with city skylines in the distance. He wrote: "The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart... where is the curve ? please explain this"

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart... where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

B.o.B is just one example of a group of believers call "flat-earthers."

According to The Flat Earth Society, flat-earthers believe the world is actually in the form of a disc with the North Pole in the center and Antarctica as a wall around the edge.

B.o.B has set out to prove whether the theory is correct or not by launching a GoFundMe last week.

The campaign is called "Show BoB The Curve."

The rapper writes that he is looking for support to launch not just one, but multiple satellites into space. He hopes to raise $1 million dollars, donating $1,000 of his own to get the ball rolling.

As of Tuesday night, the campaign has raised over $2,200.

