Project ATX6 announces 2017 artists in global music program

Project ATX6 2017 participants pose with Austin Mayor Steve Adler. (Photo: Project ATX6, Facebook)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Project ATX6, an export project and music documentary program that sends six emerging Austin musicians to music festivals across the globe, has announced this year’s participants.

Austin artists Mobley, Corey Baum (of Croy and the Boys), Acey Monaro (of Go Fever), Taylor Wilkins (of Otis the Destroyer), Lindsey Verrill (of Little Mazam) and Sisi Berry (of Torino Black) were announced as the 2017 artists Saturday at the Hard Luck Lounge.

Now in its fourth year, Project ATX6 funds the artists’ travels to festivals in France, Germany, Japan and Canada where they will be representing the Austin music scene with their music. The artists will be traveling by train and will stay in HomeAway vacation rentals, according to a press release sent from the office of Mayor Steve Adler.

“There is no greater advertisement for Austin’s creative spirit than the ATX6,” wrote Adler. “Live music is Austin’s greatest renewable resource, and ATX6 is helping make it our most popular export.”

This year’s selection, with music styles that range from indie pop to electric country, is designed to showcase the diversity and talent of the Austin music community. The six artists will be traveling as one unit throughout their tour and will collaborate with each other’s music to jointly promote their international showcase, the release states.

The journey will begin in Austin with a fundraiser showcase at multiple venues to be announced and will end back in Austin this December with a finale concert hosted by Project ATX6.

Some of the festival stops the ATX6 will be performing at include: Austin Week in Angers, France; Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany; Yumeiro Music Festival in Oita, Japan; and Indie Week in Toronto, Canada.

The Project ATX6 event in Japan is part of a partnership with the Austin-Oita Sister City Committee (AOSCC), a volunteer group that promotes the global understanding and economic development between Austin and Oita, Japan.

© 2017 KVUE-TV