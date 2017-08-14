Prince's piano inspires new shade of purple

The superstar has gone but he lives on in purple majesty.

The Prince estate announced Monday the creation of a new shade of purple inspired by the late music icon's custom-made purple Yamaha piano.

Created by the Pantone Color Institute, the global color authority, the custom color is intended to represent and honor Prince, who died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose.

The new hue, represented in color charts by Prince's famous “Love Symbol #2” icon, was inspired by his purple piano, which was scheduled to go on tour with the performer before his death.

The color pays tribute to Prince’s mark on music, art, fashion and culture, according to a press release from the Prince estate, established after his death to untangle his affairs, market his music and distribute his wealth to his six sibling heirs.

“The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever,” said Troy Carter, the entertainment advisor to Prince’s estate, in a statement.

"Love Symbol #2" is the famous graphic Prince began using as his name in 1993 in a tense legal battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of the master recordings of some of his biggest hits.

For years, he was called "the artist formerly known as Prince," because few knew how to pronounce the symbol, until he switched back to Prince in 2000 after his Warner Bros. contract expired.

Prince also used the symbol on the cover of a 1992 album, and it was his signature early on after release of his hit Purple Rain. Even after his death, Prince is recognized worldwide as "the Purple One."

Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone Color Institute, said the color is a "distinctive new purple shade" emblematic of Prince's "distinctive style."

"Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself,” Pressman said in a statement.

Contributing: The Associated Press

