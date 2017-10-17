Prince William and Duchess Kate's third royal baby due in April

It was the shortest palace press release in recent memory, and also the least surprising: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018," Kensington Palace said Tuesday.

April 29 is Will and Kate's 7th wedding anniversary.

We already knew Duchess Kate was expecting her third royal baby sometime in the spring: In a surprise announcement in early September, the palace revealed the good news that she was pregnant again, and the bad news that her usual acute morning sickness had struck again.

She had to cancel several planned public appearances, even the first-day-of-school run for her firstborn, Prince George.

The palace announcement follows two unexpected appearances in recent days by the duchess at public events, suggesting that her hyperemesis gravidarum has abated.

Last week she attended a World Mental Health Day event at Buckingham Palace with Princes William and Harry, wearing a figure-hugging, cornflower-blue lace dress from Temperley London.

And on Monday she turned up at another charity event with William and Harry at Paddington Station in London, wearing a snug, powder-pink dress by Orla Kiely while she danced on the train platform with someone dressed in a giant Paddington Bear costume.

So get ready for Round 3 of the royal baby merry-go-round — the media obsession with spot-the-baby bump (that's already started), the betting on the gender and possible names, and eventually the gathering of the media mob in the street outside St. Mary's Hospital (where Prince William, Prince George and secondborn Princess Charlotte all came into the world) in the days leading up the birth.

In other Cambridge news Tuesday, the palace announced the couple will visit Norway and Sweden in early 2018 (no word yet on whether George and Charlotte will accompany them), and William will spend two days in Finland starting Nov. 29.

