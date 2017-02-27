PricewaterhouseCoopers 'deeply' regrets major Oscars flub

The show is not over.
When the Oscars ended on Sunday night with the biggest flub in recent memory, thanks to
That's why just after midnight,
"We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty,
The accounting firm's statement concluded: "We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and
How "immediately" was the flub corrected? La La Land producers may debate that come Monday morning, given the time allotted for them to take the microphone to express their gratitude after the mistaken win.
"I would not wish that situation on my worst enemy,"
Relive how it all went down here.
(© 2017 USA TODAY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs