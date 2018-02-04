Police: Florida man in custody after threatening to kidnap Lana Del Rey

FILE PHOTO: US Singer Lana del Rey performs during the TV broadcast show "Le Grand Journal" on Canal Plus channel set on January 30, 2012 in Paris, on the day of the release in France of her new album "Born to die." (Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images, 2012 AFP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey before a concert.

In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter, Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where Del Rey was performing.

The statement said authorities had received a tip about Hunt making a possible kidnapping threat to the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.

Working off a tip,OPD Officers were able to stop Hunt, who was armed with a knife, before he could get to the Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/mOsfGEwJIO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2018

Police said Hunt was carrying a ticket to the concert and a knife when he was arrested about a block away from the venue.

Hunt was held Sunday without bail on charges of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.

