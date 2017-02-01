Police: Allman Brothers drummer killed himself in front of wife

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Allman Brothers drummer
The 69-year-old Trucks shot himself in the head Jan. 27 at his home, the
Trucks was one of two original drummers, along with
Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Trucks joined with the Allman siblings to form the band, including guitarist
The two drummers melded their individual styles, with Trucks considered to be the straightforward, driving train rhythm player, while Johanson added his R&B and jazz drumming influences.
Trucks also helped encourage a family lineage of musicians. One nephew,
Trucks was most recently touring with his band, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train.
