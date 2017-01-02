Pink's daughter Willow meeting her baby brother will melt your heart

Pink (L) and Carey Hart attend 2015 UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on December 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Kim, 2015 Getty Images)

Willow Sage, meet your newborn brother Jameson Moon Hart. World, get ready to melt over baby cuteness.

Rocker Pink brought Jameson Moon, her son with Carey Hart, home and captured the meeting with 5 year-old daughter Willow Sage. The adorableness was posted on Instagram.

The picture shows Willow Sage beaming beneath her dyed pink hair while she's holding the little tyke who is sleeping blissfully.

"Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove#newlife#newenergy#newhope#newday the Harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades," Pink, 37, wrote.

Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

Pink and Hart welcomed Jameson Moon to the world on Dec. 26. The announcement was simple, a picture of mother and son on Instagram.

Hart had his social media moment as well. Pink posted a picture of him holding Jameson Moon in the hospital room with the caption, "I love my baby daddy 💙"