'People hate you': Miss Colombia roasts Steve Harvey at Miss Universe 2017

Well, that was blunt.
At last year's
Harvey returned to host the 2017 competition, and after an opening monologue packed with references to his previous mishap, he came face to face with this year's Miss Colombia,
After telling Tovar, "I want you to marry my son," he asked her about his reputation in her country, post-gaffe. "I wanna just ask this for myself, how do people in Colombia feel about Steve Harvey?"
"You want the truth?" she asked.
"No, just lie to me," he joked, grimacing.
"A lot of people hate you," she said, as the crowd laughed. "But I love you!"
She went on to answer the rest of his question in Spanish, to which Harvey joked, "Is that a death threat?"
The pageant had another surprise in store for Harvey; after Tovar exited the stage, the next finalist Harvey had to announce was Miss Philippines
"Oh god, I can't believe this is happening again, this is crazy" he said, greeting Medina with disbelief.
Along with Colombia and the Philippines, the other finalists included Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Canada, Brazil, France,
USA Today
