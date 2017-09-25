Paul Wall to headline free concert at Discovery Green

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Homegrown rappers Paul Wall and Genesis Blu are set to take over Discovery Green Thursday with a free concert.

The show is planned for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday as part of the Xfinity Entertainment Series.

Lawn chairs, blankets and picnics are permitted. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase at the Lake House. No glass containers nor outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.

For more details, visit Discovery Green’s website.

