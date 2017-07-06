Patton Oswalt is engaged to actress Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt holds the trophy for Best Comedy Album in the press room during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBYN BECK, This content is subject to copyright.)

Congratulations are in order for Patton Oswalt and writer/actress Meredith Salenger.

USA TODAY has confirmed the good news with the comedian's rep, Kevin McLaughlin. "Yes, Patton is engaged to Meredith," he said in a statement.

Patton and the Mad actress took their relationship public last month, posing hand-in-hand at the Los Angeles premiere of Baby Driver and cozying up on the carpet for the Preacher Season 2 premiere.

According to IMDB.com, Salenger has served as a writer on several of his standup specials, including the Emmy-winning Talking for Clapping.

The two have also shared affectionate moments on their social media accounts. On Wednesday, Salenger, 47, seemed to hint the two would exchange vows when she shared a throwback photo of catching the bouquet a friend's wedding in 2008 on Twitter.

Oswalt, 48, was previously married to Michelle McNamara, who passed away in her sleep in April of 2016. The Veep actor said officials attributed her death to a mixture of prescription medications and an undetected heart condition. The couple had one daughter, Alice Rigney Oswalt, 8.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM