Pastor slammed for Carrie Underwood performance

NASHVILLE — An Atlanta pastor is facing criticism after letting Carrie Underwood, a country superstar who has voiced support for gay marriage, perform at an evangelical conference he founded.
Underwood's presence at Passion 2017 didn't sit well with Wesley
“I was very frustrated that you would allow her to help lead thousands of people in worship. My frustration quickly turned to disappointment and then to sadness.
Giglio could not immediately be reached for comment.
Underwood, who was not on the roster of artists scheduled to perform, surprised the Passion crowd when she took the stage Monday with singer
Wildmon's open letter was published Wednesday by Engage Magazine, an American Family Association publication. He urged Giglio to pick artists whose beliefs align with traditional marriage views for future conferences.
"With the many Christian artists who believe and teach the full counsel of God’s Word available to lead worship at Passion, why would you choose one who publicly states homosexuality is not a sin?" Wildmon said in the letter. "It is God who has blessed you with this platform and it is God who can remove His hand of blessing if you become careless with His principles."
This is not the first time Giglio, who is the pastor of Passion City Church in Atlanta, has faced scrutiny over lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender views. In 2013, he was the initial choice for the benediction prayer at
